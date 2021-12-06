To party or not to party: SA corporates’ dilemma as Covid cases rise
Event companies are reeling from the cancellations of year-end functions
06 December 2021 - 19:24
From party guests producing negative Covid-19 tests and proof of vaccines to downsized year-end dos and virtual celebrations, South Africans are partying cautiously with the emergence of the new variant and a rise in positive cases.
Omicron has subdued what would have been a roaring festive season, say party planners and caterers, with some dealing with the disappointment and financial implications of cancelled events and requests for smaller gatherings...
