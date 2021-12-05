Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy

At an aggregate level, should the travel restrictions remain in place until the end of January 2022, our estimates suggest the negative impact on GDP could be about 20 bps, split between the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. This, of course, is subject to local travel restrictions not becoming stricter too.

Before the Omicron variant, we expected growth to average 5.1% y/y in 2021 and 2.0% y/y in 2022; this may now be marginally lower. Arguably the impact on employment could be greater than the impact on growth because of the seasonal timing and the industries worst affected by this. From a fiscal perspective, this may also necessitate the extension of the Covid-19 social grant beyond the current deadline of March 2022.

For the rand, the new variant and travel restrictions come at a time when the US is less likely to put the same Covid-19 restrictions in place as we are seeing in other parts of the world. Given that the US Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated last week that elevated inflation may become less transitory, the Fed is also unlikely to slow its asset tapering and will remain on a general monetary tightening path. This favours the US dollar.

That said, at this stage we do see the rand’s sharp depreciation as an overshoot of our fair value range of R14.80-R15.50 against the dollar, as opposed to a fundamental shift in the local currency’s fair value. As a result, the latest developments are unlikely to change our view of the currency. Ultimately, once there is more certainty about the new variant, we believe the rand will regain some of its lost value and move back towards levels we deem fair.

But as pointed out, it may not be until the end of January that we see some return to normality as far as travel restrictions are concerned.

Where does this leave inflation and the Reserve Bank? Global supply chains may well be affected by the new variant and price pressures are likely to intensify. As a result, SA’s import prices could rise further. At the same time the rand is weaker, which adds to upside risks for domestic inflation.