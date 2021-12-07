Makro Springfield GM recalls devastation after July unrest

When general manager of Durban’s Springfield Makro, Sue-Anne Jones, gained access to her store 48 hours after it was looted and partially set alight on July 11, she was devastated by the destruction that lay before her.

Jones and her team paced through the filthy aisles, the floors drenched after the store’s sprinkler systems were triggered.

“You cannot believe the devastation, it was unbelievable. Because they had set the store alight, the sprinkler system had gone off, so everything was wet, which meant that all of the fixtures and structures were contaminated. It took us three to four weeks to get everything out.”

Jones said while food, electronics and liquor were items targeted by looters, one aisle remained untouched — the pet food.