News

Sexual violence rampant on college campuses, say MRC researchers

One in five of students surveyed faced sexual violence in the past year, with those in TVET facilities more at risk

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
08 December 2021 - 19:51

Female students in higher education face “pervasive” sexual violence, according to researchers who interviewed 1,293 young women.

One in five told a team from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) they had experienced sexual violence in the past year, mainly at the hands of their partners...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘These are the deeds of an evil person’: Precious Ramabulana’s murderer gets ... South Africa
  2. UCT suspends two students on sexual assault allegations South Africa
  3. ‘Think like a girl’: What sex-pest lecturer told TVET student when she failed ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Covid-19 puts Africa’s fight against malaria on the back foot News
  2. Sexual violence rampant on college campuses, say MRC researchers News
  3. Light up the digital divide: Wits project aims to provide internet to needy News
  4. They’ve got the Powa: new skills help free women from their abusers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone