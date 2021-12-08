Sexual violence rampant on college campuses, say MRC researchers

One in five of students surveyed faced sexual violence in the past year, with those in TVET facilities more at risk

Female students in higher education face “pervasive” sexual violence, according to researchers who interviewed 1,293 young women.



One in five told a team from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) they had experienced sexual violence in the past year, mainly at the hands of their partners...