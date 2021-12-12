OBITUARY | Ebrahim Ebrahim: an unbreakable force against apartheid
The struggle hero and former deputy minister (1937-2021) is one of the only prisoners to have ever received a second sentence on Robben Island
12 December 2021 - 18:13
Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, a former deputy minister of international relations who has died of cancer at his home in Johannesburg at the age of 84, was in the front line of the struggle against apartheid — and he paid a heavy price for it.
He spent 15 years on Robben Island with Nelson Mandela, and 10 years after his release was sentenced to another 20 years on the Island. The judge said he wanted him to be an old man by the time he got out so that he wouldn’t go back into the ANC underground as he did after completing his first sentence...
