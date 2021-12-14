Pandemic news
Let it digest: global clinical trial for oral Covid vaccine kicks off in SA
Pharmaceutical company says an oral vaccine would be easier to distribute
14 December 2021 - 17:57
An international clinical trial for an oral vaccine against Covid-19 has enrolled its first SA participant in Johannesburg.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals released a statement on Tuesday saying its subsidiary, Oravax, has begun the process for its phase one trial, which will see 24 SA participants enrolled altogether...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.