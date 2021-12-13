Boosters provide 70% to 75% protection from Omicron: UK study

Covid vaccine boosters improve protection to as much as 75% against a rapidly spreading Omicron variant that is much more likely to bypass two doses than earlier strains, preliminary UK data shows.

The basic course of shots from AstraZeneca Plc and the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE partnership provided much lower defences against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared with the Delta strain, the initial study showed. A booster lifted protection to 70% to 75% in the early days after the shot.

“These early estimates should be treated with caution, but they indicate a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant,” said Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency.

The findings come as the UK accelerates its booster campaign in the face of the heavily mutated variant. New evidence shows the strain is spreading much faster than Delta, and UK health officials expect Omicron to become the dominant variant there by the middle of December, accounting for more than half of new cases.