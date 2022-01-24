News

She bought nothing fancy, I had no clue: R4m-theft accused security guard’s ex

Tankiso Makhetha tracks down Bathobile Mlangeni’s former boyfriend, who has a riveting tale to tell

Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
24 January 2022 - 19:32

An ex-boyfriend of Bathobile Mlangeni, the former SBV security guard who allegedly stole R4m, has told Sunday Times Daily how frightened he was when approached by police officers in search of his then girlfriend.

He said he had no idea of her newfound riches and was the one who paid for most of their expenses, with her buying groceries “here and there”. After the alleged crime, he came home to a note from her apologising for what she had put him through. She had disappeared...

