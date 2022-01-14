Security guard who allegedly stole R4m in 2019 finally caught, appears in court

A former security guard who had been on the run after allegedly stealing R4m in 2019 was arrested last week after the Gauteng task team for serious and violent crime received a tip-off that she was hiding in Zola, Soweto.

Bathobile Mlangeni, 29, wearing a light-coloured blouse, made her first appearance at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Friday morning, where she applied for legal aid.

Her bail hearing was postponed to Monday for a legal aid attorney to be appointed for her.