How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years

Unsuspecting neighbours shocked as Bathobile Mlangeni arrested in Soweto

Despite her name and photo appearing in newspapers, former security guard Bathobile Mlangeni, 31, managed to evade police for more than two years — and at least one neighbour says he’s sorry she has been caught.



Mlangeni is charged with theft after she allegedly strolled out of the Mall of Africa shopping centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, in July 2019 with a trolley containing R4m in cash...