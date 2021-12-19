Exports threatened as lack of spare parts and cable theft cripple Transnet
Up to 200 new locomotives lie idle while utility struggles to turn its ambitious road-to-rail strategy into reality
19 December 2021 - 00:05
Up to 200 new locomotives bought by Transnet in a R54bn deal tainted by state capture are lying idle and awaiting spares, costing SA billions in lost exports.
The rail utility is fighting an uphill battle to undo the ruin of the Gupta era and turn its ambitious road-to-rail strategy into reality...
