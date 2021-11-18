TOM EATON | We’ll stay in the dark on Eskom’s unfortunate series of events
No answers will be given because the ANC knows they’ll unleash an avalanche of skeletons. Instead, we watch and wait
18 November 2021 - 21:00
It turns out the blockbusters have got it all wrong. In SA, when villains try to bring about regime change by sabotaging a country’s power supply, the authorities respond by dropping hints about coincidences.
To be fair, I understand why André de Ruyter isn’t calling a spade a saboteur...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.