Covid ‘war zone’ has left medical interns tired and undertrained: study
With the advent of the pandemic, the training manual went out the window and interns were left to sink or swim
06 February 2022 - 17:33
When Amanda joined one of SA’s large public hospitals as a medical intern in 2020, she had no idea she would soon be working in a “war zone” as the Covid pandemic took hold.
“I certified more people (dead) than I thought was possible,” she said. “I thought it would take me a couple of years as a doctor before I could certify so many people.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.