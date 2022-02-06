Covid ‘war zone’ has left medical interns tired and undertrained: study

With the advent of the pandemic, the training manual went out the window and interns were left to sink or swim

When Amanda joined one of SA’s large public hospitals as a medical intern in 2020, she had no idea she would soon be working in a “war zone” as the Covid pandemic took hold.



“I certified more people (dead) than I thought was possible,” she said. “I thought it would take me a couple of years as a doctor before I could certify so many people.”..