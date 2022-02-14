‘It’s like Animal Farm’: township crime-fighter dreams of equality

Police stations in high-crime areas are under-resourced, while wealthy suburbs have it all, including private security

Martin Makasi cannot remember when his Cape Town community was dubbed “murder capital of the world”, but he’s certain allocation of police resources to Nyanga isn’t helping.



Makasi, who leads the Nyanga community policing forum (CPF), said police stations in upmarket suburbs received more resources than those in poor communities battling high crime rates...