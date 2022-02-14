‘It’s like Animal Farm’: township crime-fighter dreams of equality
Police stations in high-crime areas are under-resourced, while wealthy suburbs have it all, including private security
14 February 2022 - 19:52
Martin Makasi cannot remember when his Cape Town community was dubbed “murder capital of the world”, but he’s certain allocation of police resources to Nyanga isn’t helping.
Makasi, who leads the Nyanga community policing forum (CPF), said police stations in upmarket suburbs received more resources than those in poor communities battling high crime rates...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.