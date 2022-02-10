Crime is down in Cape Town — at least that's what Bheki Cele's hairdresser tells him

South Africa

Police minister Bheki Cele says crime levels have dropped in Cape Town — even his hairdresser has noticed this.

Cele spoke to journalists after addressing a police contingent at the Castle of Good Hope before the state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

Cele was asked about the concerns of Klawer residents after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed and dismembered by a man who suspected him of stealing mangoes. The residents complained about a lack of police resources in the West Coast town.

“That has less to do with today’s [Thursday] event,” said Cele.

“While there is the crime such as the one you mentioned, here in the Western Cape you would be telling us about the mass killing that happened in Khayelitsha, the mass killing that happened in Uitsig and all that. You are not.”

He said crime levels had improved in Cape Town.

“It was interesting yesterday [Wednesday]. My hairdresser said: ‘It looks like Cape Town has reached a new level of safety.’ This is an ordinary citizen of this city.

“There is much improvement because a lot of resources have been put here.

“Unfortunately, there will be incidents such as those [involving] women and children. When those happen, we have to respond.”

Cele said he had met Western Cape premier Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and police leadership.

“Two weeks ago we met the premier of the province, the new mayor, the police leadership and the ministry to enhance the safety of the city, working together rather than working against each other. I think we are on the good path of making this city much safer.”

