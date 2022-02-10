Crime is down in Cape Town — at least that's what Bheki Cele's hairdresser tells him

Police minister Bheki Cele says crime levels have dropped in Cape Town — even his hairdresser has noticed this.

Cele spoke to journalists after addressing a police contingent at the Castle of Good Hope before the state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

Cele was asked about the concerns of Klawer residents after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed and dismembered by a man who suspected him of stealing mangoes. The residents complained about a lack of police resources in the West Coast town.

“That has less to do with today’s [Thursday] event,” said Cele.

“While there is the crime such as the one you mentioned, here in the Western Cape you would be telling us about the mass killing that happened in Khayelitsha, the mass killing that happened in Uitsig and all that. You are not.”