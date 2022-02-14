When it comes to policing, guess which communities don’t see the boys in blue
Here’s a clue: Joburg’s Rosebank has 82 officers for 8,308 people. Diepsloot has 114 serving 143,391 people
14 February 2022 - 19:52
While the wealthy sleep securely under the watchful eye of private security patrols and CCTV cameras, SA’s poor face a double disadvantage. Not only do they not have the luxury of private armed response, they have far less access to police resources than the rich.
Andre Snyman, head of eBlockwatch, a community communication system which disseminates crime-related information to its members, said: “We used to think the cops were tough and the minister with the hat was all dictatorial. Then the July riots happened and we realised they were not...
