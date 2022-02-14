When it comes to policing, guess which communities don’t see the boys in blue

Here’s a clue: Joburg’s Rosebank has 82 officers for 8,308 people. Diepsloot has 114 serving 143,391 people

While the wealthy sleep securely under the watchful eye of private security patrols and CCTV cameras, SA’s poor face a double disadvantage. Not only do they not have the luxury of private armed response, they have far less access to police resources than the rich.



Andre Snyman, head of eBlockwatch, a community communication system which disseminates crime-related information to its members, said: “We used to think the cops were tough and the minister with the hat was all dictatorial. Then the July riots happened and we realised they were not...