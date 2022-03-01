News

Exhibition shines Sunlight on women silenced forever by their partners

#OverMyDeadBody will open at the Durban Art Gallery on Thursday

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
01 March 2022 - 20:59

Laundry staple Sunlight soap is the medium featured in an upcoming art exhibition that pays homage to South African women who have been killed by their partners.

Multimedia artist Andrea Walters drew on her own experience of domestic violence and daily stories of femicide and intimate partner violence (IPV) to create #OverMyDeadBody, which will open at the Durban Art Gallery on Thursday...

