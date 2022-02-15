Increase in GBV during lockdown nearly drove minister of women 'cuckoo'

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, thought she would lose her mind at one stage after being constantly exposed to incidents of gender-based violence, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The minister was speaking to women attending the launch of a mother and daughter high tea dialogue in Durban on Tuesday, which is being spearheaded by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial department.

Women — young and old, from government, business and community and youth organisations — gathered at the event aimed at empowering and encouraging them to create better living circumstances for themselves.

Nkoana-Mashabane said violence against women increased during the lockdowns.

“They all went back home during lockdown ... They murdered women and children and put them in plastics bags,” she said.