Take your dynamite and shove it where the sun don’t shine — for now

The Cape Town high court has issued an interdict against those involved in the controversial seismic survey off the West Coast.

Judge Daniel Thulare handed down judgment on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

Small-scale fishers, indigenous communities and individuals hauled the ministers of mineral resources and energy and environment, forestry and fisheries, as well as Searcher Geodata (UK), Searcher Seismic (Australia), the Petroleum Agency SA and BGP Pioneer, to court regarding the granting of permission for the survey.

Small-scale fishers said they were not consulted, while environmentalists feared the survey might have a dire impact on marine life. On February 7, Thulare granted the litigants an interim interdict against Searcher Seismic, stopping the blasting off the West Coast from Cape Town to Namibia.

The parties returned to court on Thursday to slug it out.