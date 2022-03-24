HPCSA CEO loses court bid to overturn his suspension
David Motau was suspended after allegations of fraud and corruption were levelled against him in August last year
24 March 2022 - 15:57
Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) CEO and registrar David Motau has lost a court bid to overturn his suspension...
