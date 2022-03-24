Curiosity didn’t kill this cat. He survived 100km in a car engine
A lawyer travelling from Bloemfontein to Winburg was alerted by a car guard that there was a cat under his bonnet
24 March 2022 - 15:38
After being stuck under the bonnet of a Mercedes-Benz from Bloemfontein to Winburg — more than 110km — a ginger cat was rescued unharmed...
