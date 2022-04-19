×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Covid disruptions leave a mark as grade 8s battle to adjust to high school

No-fee and former Model C schools agree that gaps in attendance had a negative impact on first-term results

Prega Govender Journalist
19 April 2022 - 19:38

A shocking 435 of the 509 pupils in Grade 8 at Masana Secondary School in Mpumalanga and 300 of the 418 learners at Pakamani Senior Secondary School in Eastern Cape failed the first quarterly tests...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Former St John’s teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupils News
  2. What’s the real reason for Eastern Cape education official’s suspension? News
  3. Good news! Teacher student enrolment in critical subjects is on the rise News
  4. Class act: cracks-in-walls school ‘over the moon’ as department delivers on ... News
  5. Cracks in school walls but who cares? Not the department News

Most read

  1. Covid disruptions leave a mark as grade 8s battle to adjust to high school News
  2. 101 days of winter outages possible ... and they could’ve been prevented News
  3. Bantu Holomisa comes out in support of embattled Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  4. Yes, flood damage at KZN schools must be fixed pronto, but prioritise matrics News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods