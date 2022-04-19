Covid disruptions leave a mark as grade 8s battle to adjust to high school
No-fee and former Model C schools agree that gaps in attendance had a negative impact on first-term results
19 April 2022 - 19:38
A shocking 435 of the 509 pupils in Grade 8 at Masana Secondary School in Mpumalanga and 300 of the 418 learners at Pakamani Senior Secondary School in Eastern Cape failed the first quarterly tests...
