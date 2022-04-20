Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park
Local patrollers have apprehended nine suspected cable thieves after a spate of ongoing power outages
20 April 2022 - 20:30
A war between armed robbers targeting electricity cables in Eldorado Park and an army of community members intent on protecting their power supply has erupted — with the community set to declare victory after 14 arrests within hours...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.