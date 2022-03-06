‘Don't allow Gupta enabler to grab Optimum,’ warns Hermione Cronje
Hermione Cronje warns family partner is set to acquire valuable coal mine
06 March 2022 - 00:04
In one of her final acts as head of the Investigating Directorate, advocate Hermione Cronje has warned that Dubai-based British businessman Daniel McGowan was involved in state capture and should not be allowed to get his hands on one of its biggest prizes — the Guptas’ Optimum Coal Mine...
