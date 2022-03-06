‘Don't allow Gupta enabler to grab Optimum,’ warns Hermione Cronje

Hermione Cronje warns family partner is set to acquire valuable coal mine

In one of her final acts as head of the Investigating Directorate, advocate Hermione Cronje has warned that Dubai-based British businessman Daniel McGowan was involved in state capture and should not be allowed to get his hands on one of its biggest prizes — the Guptas’ Optimum Coal Mine...