Seeking solutions
To consume the way we do, we will need the resources of 2.3 planets by 2050
But there are solutions, among them more investment in poor infrastructure, greening homes and education
31 May 2022 - 19:36
Sustaining our consumption levels will require the resources of 2.3 planets by 2050...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.