South Africa

Robben Island tourists hurt as bus driver pulls 'off with back door open’

12 March 2022 - 12:22
A tourist involved in the Robben Island bus incident displays an injury to her arm.
A tourist involved in the Robben Island bus incident displays an injury to her arm.
Image: Supplied

A visit to Robben Island turned into a nightmare for elderly Capetonians this week.

Six of them sustained injuries after the museum bus driver “pulled off with the back door open” on Wednesday morning.

Fowzia Veerasamy, who chairs the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch, had organised a group tour of the former prison where Nelson Mandela and other struggle stalwarts were incarcerated.

She narrated the “dreadful encounter” to TimesLIVE on Saturday.

A Robben Island Museum bus driver apparently failed to check the doors before driving off, resulting in the injury of tourists.
A Robben Island Museum bus driver apparently failed to check the doors before driving off, resulting in the injury of tourists.
Image: Supplied

“I organised a trip for 23 seniors, 17 adults and two toddlers,” she said.

“Robben Island is part of our heritage and who we are. It’s a story of how we moved from apartheid to democracy. Going to Robben Island is like a pilgrimage. We go there to show respect to the people who sacrificed their lives for us.”

Veerasamy said the trip was cut short.

“We boarded the ferry after 9am and were on the island before 10am. The driver didn’t check the bus and drove off while the back door was still open and it got stuck onto the entrance of the island.

“It got ripped off and resulted in shouting and screaming by the passengers. Only then did the bus stop. Six people from my group sustained injuries. From my recollection, the driver was in shock more than anyone.”

Robben Island Museum (RIM) confirmed the incident and CEO Abigail Thulare apologised to the tourists.

“We wish to extend our sincere apologies to the visitors, who were part of an organised group tour,” she said in a statement.

“RIM is committed to creating memorable experiences where visitors are treated with dignity and respect, with particular concern given to safety and comfort at all times.

“Safety and compliance to standards in all our operations is our key priority and if any of our staff or service providers undermine this objective, it will be addressed with the severity it warrants.”

Thulare said RIM has launched an investigation into the incident.

No cruise ship cheer for Cape Town tourism amid Omicron alarm

The Europa passenger liner was originally meant to stay in Cape Town until December 2 before departing.
News
3 months ago

“Staff are being interviewed and statements taken to ensure we get a comprehensive picture of what transpired, how to prevent a repeat of this and where processes need to be improved,” said Thulare.

The CEO said the RIM had recently reviewed its business model. She said it wanted to improve “access and inclusivity of the domestic market”.

She added: “We are currently engaging directly with the affected parties and will be inviting them back to the island to make good on what was supposed to be an exciting and memorable experience, particularly for the seniors in the group.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mandela’s jailer asks for Robben Island cell key to be removed from auction

The man who owned the key to Nelson Mandela’s cell during his incarceration at Robben Island says he is in discussions with auction house Guernsey’s ...
News
2 months ago

Fresh controversy stops Mandela auction as family wrangles with ‘rogue’ daughter

At the centre of the dispute are allegations that Makaziwe Mandela removed heritage objects from Mandela’s Houghton house without permission
News
1 month ago

Stop the auction of Mandela's Robben Island cell key, Mthethwa demands

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has ordered that urgent action be taken after reports of plans to auction the key to the cell of ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You want to put us in a problem. Leave Putin alone’ — SA weighs in on ... South Africa
  2. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  3. Locked gate on Durban beach boggles visitors South Africa
  4. What makes Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows so expensive? Here’s why South Africa
  5. These are 16 key job skills needed in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT