News

‘Twenty-four-year-olds are too old for matric’ and mustn’t be ‘schooled to death’

Instead, they should finish school at adult education facilities where they could benefit from other upskilling

Prega Govender Journalist
09 June 2022 - 19:57

Academics have supported a suggestion that “over-aged” matrics should complete their schooling at community colleges and adult learning centres...

