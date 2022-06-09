‘Twenty-four-year-olds are too old for matric’ and mustn’t be ‘schooled to death’
Instead, they should finish school at adult education facilities where they could benefit from other upskilling
09 June 2022 - 19:57
Academics have supported a suggestion that “over-aged” matrics should complete their schooling at community colleges and adult learning centres...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.