Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam

This was hours after many grade 12s wrote their final papers and, at this school, had left their school shoes, signalling the end of their school journey.

The school named the deceased as JG Greyling, Stiaan Grobler and Conrad Meiring.

“It's a sad day with the loss of these young men — learners for whom adventure was part of their way of life,” the school said.

“With a smile they tackled life, each with its own future dreams and ideals, always well-mannered and respectful, stalwarts on various terrains.

“Our hearts go out to their families. Words fall short but these learners will live on in all of our hearts.”

The boys were believed to have been travelling to a celebratory trip in the Western Cape when the accident occurred.

Details of the crash were not immediately clear.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the school this week.

TimesLIVE