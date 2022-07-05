How farmers are rescuing SA’s sandfish from the brink of extinction
Saving Sandfish Project has conservationists, farmers, landowners and other stakeholders working together
05 July 2022 - 21:25
Sandfish are migratory freshwater fish found only in SA that can grow to more than half a metre in length. They sport a pronounced downturned mouth which is used to graze algae off rocks and to grub in mud and sand on the stream bed...
