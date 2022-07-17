×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

EDITORIAL | Ending the epidemic of violence needs joint effort to uphold rule of law

For police to successfully stop or hunt down perpetrators of violence, they need the help and confidence of the community

17 July 2022 - 19:48

For the second weekend in a row South Africans were greeted by yet another bloody Sunday, as it emerged that 16 people had been gunned down in separate incidents in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape and Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, over the weekend...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We’ve had load-shedding since 2008 and we’ve only come up with a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Space discovery is wondrous, but ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable? Opinion & Analysis
  7. EDITORIAL | Cele’s rant at activist sends wrong signal to crime-weary public Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JULY RIOTS | Mom in agony as she awaits justice for her son’s shooting News
  2. EDITORIAL | Ending the epidemic of violence needs joint effort to uphold rule ... News
  3. KZN’s first palliative care centre for children shows the love in their final ... News
  4. Last resort: SA’s pothole-ridden roads being fixed by fed-up citizens News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...