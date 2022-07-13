×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working

Ending SA’s gun violence and mass killings will take more than just confiscating illegal weapons

13 July 2022 - 20:43

Despite SA’s stringent gun control laws and citizens annually surrendering thousands of firearms to the state for destruction, death and mayhem continue to be unleashed on the country’s streets daily...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Another Gauteng tavern shooting leaves one dead in Mamelodi South Africa
  2. Police release two men detained in connection with Pietermaritzburg tavern ... South Africa
  3. Video footage of alleged Soweto tavern shooters in hands of police, car ‘may ... South Africa
  4. Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16 South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Cele says 137 spent cartridges were found after Soweto tavern massacre South Africa
  6. Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to be a 'random' act, say police South Africa
  7. 'They shot them and left': Community safety MEC describes gruesome scene of ... South Africa

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  4. NADINE DREYER | We’ve been hurled back into the Dark Ages Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | To stay or leave: for the first time, I doubt this too shall ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done