Musician distraught after 126-year-old violin stolen from car boot
Reward offered for 'irreplaceable' violin stolen in Cape Town
26 July 2022 - 17:32
A classically trained violinist is desperately hoping for a breakthrough in the search for his 126-year-old instrument, stolen from the boot of his parked car in the Cape Town CBD...
Musician distraught after 126-year-old violin stolen from car boot
Reward offered for 'irreplaceable' violin stolen in Cape Town
A classically trained violinist is desperately hoping for a breakthrough in the search for his 126-year-old instrument, stolen from the boot of his parked car in the Cape Town CBD...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos