WATCH | A fitting final farewell for Tumi Tladi

Close friends and family of dancer and hip hop star Tumi Tladi gathered at Walter Sisulu Hall and Centre in Randburg on Wednesday to say their final goodbyes.

Tumi passed away on Sunday morning, with details of the cause of death still not revealed. The star was 30.

Video footage showcasing the highlights of Tumi's life were shared at the ceremony as he was remembered for his positive spirit and humble nature.

Tumi's godfather, musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, graced the stage with a performance and spoke of the first time he held Tumi in his arms when he was born and the time they shared through his life and influence he had on his music.

“I never imagined that I would be here someday, bidding farewell to him instead of celebrating Tumi, but nonetheless, I am here to celebrate his short life...

“Tumi recorded my music, which made me more famous with the young people ... thank you so much for the music and for the respect.”