WATCH | A fitting final farewell for Tumi Tladi
Close friends and family of dancer and hip hop star Tumi Tladi gathered at Walter Sisulu Hall and Centre in Randburg on Wednesday to say their final goodbyes.
Tumi passed away on Sunday morning, with details of the cause of death still not revealed. The star was 30.
Video footage showcasing the highlights of Tumi's life were shared at the ceremony as he was remembered for his positive spirit and humble nature.
Tumi's godfather, musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, graced the stage with a performance and spoke of the first time he held Tumi in his arms when he was born and the time they shared through his life and influence he had on his music.
“I never imagined that I would be here someday, bidding farewell to him instead of celebrating Tumi, but nonetheless, I am here to celebrate his short life...
“Tumi recorded my music, which made me more famous with the young people ... thank you so much for the music and for the respect.”
An emotional rapper Rouge, who became acquainted with Tumi when they collaborated on their hit song Basadi with Moozlie, told how she formed a strong “family” bond with the star beyond the limelight.
“I never knew how to immerse myself in an industry that felt so dark at times, far from who I was and who I grew up as ... and then you came into my life Tumi and introduced these boys who became my brothers. It became more than just music ... long phone calls ...” she said.
“I loved you Tumi, not just as a musician but as a person ... thank you for choosing me to be your sister in music ... I love you bro and I know all your pain is gone so you can rest.”
Former MD of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation André le Roux, who was close to the Tladi family, spoke of the hardships in the industry and importance of checking on each other.
“This industry is a tough industry and to survive it, you need swag, grit and [make] friends ... he had swag ... he had a lot of it.
“Tumi hailed from a distinguished musical family ... most artists are burdened with the expression of what we all feel and [are] often in touch with the spiritual world ...
“So if you know an artist, or an industry professional out there who's bearing the burden and weight of being active in this sector ... reach out to them, give them a call, make a meal, go for a coffee, we need to reach out to each other.” he said.
TimesLIVE