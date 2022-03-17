COMMENTARY | Hunger is a violation of children’s rights: An all-of-society response is needed

As we count down to Human Rights Day on March 21, we are acutely aware of the failures of the state to realise and satisfy the human rights enshrined in our constitution and Bill of Rights, especially for children.

Since the dawn of democracy in SA in 1994 the country has struggled with a persistent high level of child malnutrition, measured as stunting, where children are too short for their age.

This is not just shortness of height but it is a proxy for compromised health and a risk factor for lower cognitive development, lower education attainment and lower future productivity both in work output and in earning capabilities.

Unhealthy children are likely to be our future unhealthy adults . It is for this reason that all efforts must be explored to protect children from hunger.