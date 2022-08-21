×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Insult to injury: toxic posts run rampant on Reddit

Social media’s growth has led to an explosion of harassment, profanity and cyberbullying

21 August 2022 - 19:36
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Go with the flow, even if it is adding to a river of toxic comments, is how users behave on social media platform Reddit — where more than one in 10 publish malicious posts or comments...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Nasty C: We give Twitter way too much power TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Fourth suspect’s alleged confession takes centre stage in Hillary Gardee case News
  2. Watch out, here comes Jabulani: how a Qwaqwa student is mastering time News
  3. Insult to injury: toxic posts run rampant on Reddit News
  4. Unconstitutional land tenure bill gives traditional chiefs total control: ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point