Residential property stock dips as more South Africans semigrate to the Cape
House prices in sought-after Western Cape areas soar due to high demand from Gauteng and KZN residents
22 August 2022 - 20:32
With more South Africans choosing to settle in the Western Cape from other provinces, real estate agents are seeing a dip in the availability of property stock and a boost in entrepreneurial growth...
