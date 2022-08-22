Shape up or ship out: Transnet announces 14 shortlisted bidders for upgrade of its key ports
Durban’s Container Terminal Pier 2 and the Ngqura Container Terminal in Gqeberha in line for upgrades
22 August 2022 - 16:23
In a move welcomed by the broader freight logistics market and economists, Transnet on Monday announced it had shortlisted 14 international and local private sector bidders for its programme to upgrade two of its key ports as it looks to increase their competitiveness and efficiencies...
