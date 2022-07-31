Transnet bonuses: Transnet executives miss bonuses despite bounce back to profitability
Eligible employees were unable to benefit because technically Transnet is still running at a loss
31 July 2022 - 00:02
Transnet, the state-owned logistics company, has once again not paid bonuses to its executives and senior managers despite bouncing back to profitability on the adjusted value of its property portfolio. ..
