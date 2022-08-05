×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA and Botswana to fix 126km of rail line between the countries

05 August 2022 - 11:56
Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways have joined forces to ensure railway trade between the two countries. File photo.
Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways have joined forces to ensure railway trade between the two countries. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways have agreed to join forces to fix 126km of rail line between Swartruggens and Mahikeng (former Mafikeng) in the North West.

According to Transnet, after a high level SA-Botswana business round table, the countries have agreed in principle on joint development initiatives to improve trade between the two countries.

The initiatives will allow landlocked Botswana to access SA ports in a more efficient manner.

Fixing the rail line will enable heavy haul trains travelling from Botswana to the ports of Richards Bay and Durban for export markets.

The project will be funded jointly by both governments with the transport entities given responsibility to implement the initiative.

“The objective is to have the project running in the next 24 months. The two entities will also build a connecting line from Mmamabula in Botswana to Lephalale in Limpopo, currently running export coal to Richards Bay.”

Transnet said it and Botswana Rail will further collaborate on security interventions to curb cable theft and infrastructure vandalism, “a rising problem in Botswana and rampant in SA which impacts the efficient running of trains”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two security guards arrested for theft of Transnet copper cable

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two security guards in connection with the theft of copper cables belonging to Transnet in Mooi River on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Effective R50k fine or two years imprisonment for Transnet fuel thief

The man was caught in the Mimosadale area near Estcourt in November 2020.
News
1 week ago

Durban man bust making traditional pots with ‘stolen’ Transnet and municipal copper

An illegal scrap metal dealer in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, was found manufacturing traditional three-legged pots using copper and cables allegedly ...
News
1 week ago

Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist are from Thembisa

Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...