×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ouch: loan applicant paid out almost R59k in a scam — don’t be next

Wendy Knowler’s Watch-outs of the Week

28 August 2022 - 19:19
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

I’ve heard from many victims of loan scams, but never have I heard of someone being strung along by an “advance fee” scammer to this extent. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Stressed out: South Africans' debt burden exposed in survey Consumer Live
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Bonded for life: some credit life premiums don’t drop when home ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Beating the budget blues: Five questions answered by experts South Africa
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Wait a minute! Your warranty may have more life than you realise Opinion & Analysis
  6. WENDY KNOWLER | Money lands in your account and it’s not yours. What do you do? Opinion & Analysis
  7. WENDY KNOWLER | R400m: that’s how much ombuds had to force insurers to pay out ... News

Most read

  1. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  2. Mystery deepens as sailor’s body remains trapped in sunken yacht News
  3. Young people eagerly await ‘miracle’ drug that could end new HIV infections News
  4. Ouch: loan applicant paid out almost R59k in a scam — don’t be next News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court