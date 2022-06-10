×

South Africa

Principal loses bid to get his job back after ‘sexual assault on two teachers’

10 June 2022 - 13:48
A Gauteng school principal dismissed in 2021 for alleged sexual assault has lost his bid to be reinstated. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A Gauteng school principal regarded as a “father figure” who was dismissed for misconduct over two cases of alleged sexual assault involving teachers has lost his bid to be reinstated.

The principal was dismissed for misconduct in March 2021.

One of the teachers alleged he had touched her buttocks and breathed heavily down her neck at the school. She alleged she had received a WhatsApp message asking for a “quickie”, and was sent a photograph of chickens having sex, which was upsetting as she had regarded him as a “father figure”.

The other teacher alleged she was fondled on her thigh and private parts while travelling to the school with the principal.

The incidents were reported to have taken place in 2018.

After his dismissal the principal approached the Education Labour Relations Council seeking reinstatement.

Commissioner Luyanda Dumisa ruled this week that the provincial education department had been procedurally and substantively fair and dismissed the claim of unfair dismissal.

The former principal had challenged the substantive fairness of his dismissal and denied he committed the misconduct for which he was dismissed.

During the proceedings, the principal indicated he ran the school with professionalism and had a professional relationship with staff. He said some teachers, including one of his victims, did not like him.

TimesLIVE

