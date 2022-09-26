Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading advertising
Cellphone giant ordered to ‘withdraw or amend’ data bundle deal offers
26 September 2022 - 13:52
SA’s multinational mobile telecommunications giant MTN has been found guilty of “ambiguous and therefore misleading” advertising and has been ordered to withdraw or amend the claims it makes in its one-day and seven-day data bundle deals...
