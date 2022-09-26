News

Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading advertising

Cellphone giant ordered to ‘withdraw or amend’ data bundle deal offers

26 September 2022 - 13:52
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

SA’s multinational mobile telecommunications giant MTN has been found guilty of “ambiguous and therefore misleading” advertising and has been ordered to withdraw or amend the claims it makes in its one-day and seven-day data bundle deals...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MTN rapped over the knuckles for misleading info on upgrades in advert News
  2. Rain delay: T&Cs no excuse for lower video streaming speeds News
  3. MTN building private networks for firms in mining, ports industries Business
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa
  6. ‘Black fathers’ complaint about Standard Bank ad crashes and burns South Africa
  7. Mistreated consumers score refunds as ombud mediates with retailers Consumer Live

Most read

  1. Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay News
  2. WATCH | Master KG is blowing up on TikTok again, this time with ‘Waya Waya’ News
  3. Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum News
  4. OBITUARY | Richard Dean: internationally renowned ornithologist, natural ... News
  5. Bishop lodges R4m defamation lawsuit against his own church members News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...