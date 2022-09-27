‘I will never forgive my husband’s killers,’ says slain KZN farmer’s wife
Attacker leant on their cupboard and had a casual conversation on his cellphone while her husband’s life ebbed away
27 September 2022 - 20:59 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The men who murdered agricultural financial consultant Peter Scott four years ago “did not hesitate or negotiate before murdering him in cold blood and at close range, while he was offering no resistance”...
‘I will never forgive my husband’s killers,’ says slain KZN farmer’s wife
Attacker leant on their cupboard and had a casual conversation on his cellphone while her husband’s life ebbed away
The men who murdered agricultural financial consultant Peter Scott four years ago “did not hesitate or negotiate before murdering him in cold blood and at close range, while he was offering no resistance”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos