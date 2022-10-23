Hopes for justice fade for daughter of anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase
Saturday marked two years since KZN anti-mining activist was brutally murdered in her home
23 October 2022 - 22:24
The lounge in which slain KwaZulu-Natal anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase drew her last breath before her assassination remains untouched. ..
Hopes for justice fade for daughter of anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase
Saturday marked two years since KZN anti-mining activist was brutally murdered in her home
The lounge in which slain KwaZulu-Natal anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase drew her last breath before her assassination remains untouched. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos