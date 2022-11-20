News

Laws of compassion: Seedat film explores refugee rights in Africa

Docudrama follows students from various universities across the continent as they take part in the ‘largest mock court competition in Africa’

20 November 2022 - 22:04 By YAZEED KAMALDIEN

Lawyer-turned-filmmaker Shameela Seedat’s latest film African Moot, which tells stories of students hungry for success in the legal fraternity, last week had its New York premiere...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Roaring success: Lebo M joins ‘The Lion King’ 25-year celebrations in New York News
  2. How arts and culture suffered while Covid took centre stage: Unesco report News
  3. WATCH | ‘They feared us coming together’: John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu on ‘The ... News

Most read

  1. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  2. KFC advert is ‘misleading’ but ‘not racist’ News
  3. Nine-year-old gives birth to healthy baby in Zimbabwe News
  4. Sace asks ConCourt to reverse high court ruling on former Grey College principal News
  5. PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): how Saldanha Bay sting operation ... News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...