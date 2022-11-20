Laws of compassion: Seedat film explores refugee rights in Africa
Docudrama follows students from various universities across the continent as they take part in the ‘largest mock court competition in Africa’
20 November 2022 - 22:04 By YAZEED KAMALDIEN
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker Shameela Seedat’s latest film African Moot, which tells stories of students hungry for success in the legal fraternity, last week had its New York premiere...
Laws of compassion: Seedat film explores refugee rights in Africa
Docudrama follows students from various universities across the continent as they take part in the ‘largest mock court competition in Africa’
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker Shameela Seedat’s latest film African Moot, which tells stories of students hungry for success in the legal fraternity, last week had its New York premiere...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos