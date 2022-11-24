News

Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her puppies

Hammanskraal school deputy principal and staff members stole 300 litres of milk, 204 fish packs, 40kg rice, 200kg maize and an unknown quantity of beans

24 November 2022 - 22:12

A deputy principal was fired for stealing milk from her school’s nutrition scheme and feeding it to her puppies, according to the Education Labour Relations Council (https://elrc.org.za/2022/11/23/elrc539-21-22gp/)...

