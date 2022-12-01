News

Return her TV, judge tells man who took items from ex-girlfriend’s home

The man says he felt entitled to the items because he was her husband

01 December 2022 - 22:55
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Three years after paying lobola for a wedding that never took place, a man entered the home of his ex-partner and took her TV, claiming this to be his right...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘I’m so glad I carried on living my best life’ — Faith Nketsi slams haters that ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Senzo Meyiwa suspect 'paid lobola in KZN on day of murder', court hears South Africa
  3. Prince Kaybee thinks lobola is 'unnecessary': I wouldn’t want it for my daughter TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle’s father jokes he may charge R5m for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News

Most read

  1. Woolworths turns tables, offers best value in basic grocery items test News
  2. Convict who refused to lie wins her fight to become an attorney News
  3. Limpho Hani’s rescission application will not automatically suspend Walus’s ... News
  4. Maidens’ breasts at Zulu coronation anger TV news viewer News
  5. Illegal coal mining sprouts up in private gardens as Polish crises worsen News

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...