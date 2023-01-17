News

Let there be no light, said City Power after church amassed R740k debt

The operation has also disconnected petrol stations, government establishments, manufacturing companies and learning institutions

17 January 2023 - 20:31

Ashur Properties, a manufacturing business owing City Power more than R2m, and a church owing R750,000 are among the defaulting institutions the Johannesburg electricity utility disconnected in Alexandra. ..

