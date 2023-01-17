Let there be no light, said City Power after church amassed R740k debt
The operation has also disconnected petrol stations, government establishments, manufacturing companies and learning institutions
17 January 2023 - 20:31
Ashur Properties, a manufacturing business owing City Power more than R2m, and a church owing R750,000 are among the defaulting institutions the Johannesburg electricity utility disconnected in Alexandra. ..
