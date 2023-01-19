Retail group Pick n Pay has clapped back at a TikTok content creator mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card to do groceries.
The content creator, in a now-viral video, joked that she found men who use a smart shopper card to do groceries “embarrassing”.
“Am I the only person who finds it embarrassing when a guy has a smart shopper card? Imagine now I am at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper card ... that's so embarrassing,” she said, laughing.
In a cheeky response, Pick n Pay said not having a Smart Shopper card and paying the full price was a “red flag”.
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for shopping at the store.
“Imagine your boyfriend not being smart, not having a Smart Shopper card and paying full price. How embarrassing,” said the retail group.
Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card
Image: Alaister Russell
Retail group Pick n Pay has clapped back at a TikTok content creator mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card to do groceries.
The content creator, in a now-viral video, joked that she found men who use a smart shopper card to do groceries “embarrassing”.
“Am I the only person who finds it embarrassing when a guy has a smart shopper card? Imagine now I am at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper card ... that's so embarrassing,” she said, laughing.
In a cheeky response, Pick n Pay said not having a Smart Shopper card and paying the full price was a “red flag”.
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for shopping at the store.
“Imagine your boyfriend not being smart, not having a Smart Shopper card and paying full price. How embarrassing,” said the retail group.
Taking a dig at the content creator's comments, Pick n Pay said it would reward “smart boyfriends” with R500 in points.
“If you’re a smart boyfriend, comment below and you could win R500 in Smart Shopper points. 10 smart boyfriends stand a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points each! Let's go.”
Tito Mboweni hit maker, rapper Cassper Nyovest also weighed in, saying: “That’s why it’s called a Smart Shopper card.”
Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions to the video.
READ MORE:
Now you can pick up your Takealot parcel at PnP — here's what you need to know
Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant
Pick n Pay let's you pay for groceries using bitcoin — here are stores where it's accepted
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos