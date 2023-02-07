News

‘Bullied neighbour’ led man to hold teacher hostage at Kagiso school before being shot dead

Family is seeking answers to the conduct attributed to their ‘respectful child’

07 February 2023 - 11:50

The family of Tebogo Lethole, who was allegedly shot dead by a teacher, believe he went to Kagiso Senior Secondary School in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Friday to address the issue of his neighbour being bullied...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. School security guard shot during robbery in Hazyview South Africa
  2. Education NGOs condemn Operation Dudula’s 'campaign to remove migrant children ... South Africa
  3. Free State principal under investigation for alleged corporal punishment offence South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Violent schoolchildren: how do we avoid complicity? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  2. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  3. Court throws out Equatorial Guinea vice-president’s bid to save ... News
  4. Hospital horror: patients fight for survival in smelly, overstretched wards News
  5. ANALYSIS | DA court victory may never bring more deployment committee minutes ... News

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...