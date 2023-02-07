‘Bullied neighbour’ led man to hold teacher hostage at Kagiso school before being shot dead
Family is seeking answers to the conduct attributed to their ‘respectful child’
07 February 2023 - 11:50
The family of Tebogo Lethole, who was allegedly shot dead by a teacher, believe he went to Kagiso Senior Secondary School in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Friday to address the issue of his neighbour being bullied...
